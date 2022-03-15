Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$79.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$79.00 to C$79.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 99.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hardwoods Distribution has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.14.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Hardwoods Distribution stock traded down C$0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$39.84. 86,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,296. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$28.18 and a 52-week high of C$49.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$940.82 million and a P/E ratio of 8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.35.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.