Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE) Trading Down 0.7%

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.15. 63 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Longevity Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.