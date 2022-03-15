Haytham Henry Hodaly Sells 47,050 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 47,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$2,825,187.83.
Shares of TSE:WPM traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$59.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,345. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.01 billion and a PE ratio of 34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.29. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of C$45.76 and a one year high of C$64.63.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
