HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE)

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 177.78% from the stock’s current price.

CECE has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CECO Environmental stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. 782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,974. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $193.37 million, a PE ratio of 108.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

