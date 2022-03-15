HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 484,300 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 631,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,811,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,112,000 after purchasing an additional 154,565 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,461,000. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,683,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 48,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $139.80. The stock has a market cap of $692.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average of $97.72.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. HCI Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCI Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 571.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

About HCI Group (Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.