Head to Head Analysis: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) versus Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) and Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Wereldhave’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust $203.98 million 3.32 -$18.41 million ($0.46) -30.15 Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wereldhave has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chatham Lodging Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chatham Lodging Trust and Wereldhave, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 Wereldhave 1 1 1 0 2.00

Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.95%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than Wereldhave.

Profitability

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Wereldhave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust -9.03% -2.31% -1.30% Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chatham Lodging Trust beats Wereldhave on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chatham Lodging Trust (Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers. The company was founded on October 26, 2009 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

About Wereldhave (Get Rating)

Wereldhave NV engages in investment activities with interests in real properties, primarily in shopping centers. The firm deals with leasing investment property under operating leases. It operates through the following geographical segments; Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. The company was founded on May 30, 1930 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

