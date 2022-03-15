Head to Head Review: Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) vs. Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) and Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Poshmark and Lulus Fashion Lounge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $262.08 million 3.27 $16.84 million ($1.63) -6.83 Lulus Fashion Lounge $248.66 million 1.00 N/A N/A N/A

Poshmark has higher revenue and earnings than Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Poshmark and Lulus Fashion Lounge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 6 5 0 2.45 Lulus Fashion Lounge 0 0 8 0 3.00

Poshmark presently has a consensus target price of $26.44, suggesting a potential upside of 137.38%. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a consensus target price of $17.86, suggesting a potential upside of 176.43%. Given Lulus Fashion Lounge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lulus Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Poshmark.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and Lulus Fashion Lounge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark -28.49% -10.41% -5.70% Lulus Fashion Lounge N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.1% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Lulus Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lulus Fashion Lounge beats Poshmark on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Poshmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is based in CHICO, Calif.

