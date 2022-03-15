Head to Head Survey: Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) versus SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) and SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Mmtec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of SEMrush shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mmtec and SEMrush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec N/A N/A N/A SEMrush -1.75% -2.24% -1.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mmtec and SEMrush’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec $740,000.00 16.29 -$3.18 million N/A N/A SEMrush $188.00 million 7.26 -$7.01 million ($0.02) -499.50

Mmtec has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SEMrush.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mmtec and SEMrush, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mmtec 0 0 0 0 N/A SEMrush 0 3 4 0 2.57

SEMrush has a consensus price target of $22.21, suggesting a potential upside of 124.84%. Given SEMrush’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SEMrush is more favorable than Mmtec.

Summary

Mmtec beats SEMrush on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mmtec (Get Rating)

MMTec, Inc. engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform. The company was founded on January 4, 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About SEMrush (Get Rating)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts with additional offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland, and Russia.

