Head-To-Head Survey: Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) and CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) and CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Viridian Therapeutics and CareDx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 CareDx 0 0 3 1 3.25

Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $34.75, suggesting a potential upside of 72.03%. CareDx has a consensus price target of $81.80, suggesting a potential upside of 190.17%. Given CareDx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CareDx is more favorable than Viridian Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareDx has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and CareDx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 417.89 -$110.71 million ($29.44) -0.69 CareDx $296.40 million 5.04 -$30.66 million ($0.59) -47.78

CareDx has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. CareDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viridian Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and CareDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics -5,037.78% N/A -48.09% CareDx -10.35% -6.49% -5.50%

Summary

CareDx beats Viridian Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc. operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

