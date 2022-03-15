HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) by 586.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,648 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of HeadHunter Group worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HHR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 523.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 74,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $761.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.15. HeadHunter Group PLC has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $68.18.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.714 dividend. This is a boost from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.35%.

HHR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

About HeadHunter Group (Get Rating)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.