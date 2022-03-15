HealthEquity (HQY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
HQY opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -742.75, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. HealthEquity has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $84.78.
HQY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.82.
About HealthEquity (Get Rating)
HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HealthEquity (HQY)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.