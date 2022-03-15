HealthEquity (HQY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HQY opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -742.75, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. HealthEquity has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $84.78.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,599 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in HealthEquity by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after acquiring an additional 86,346 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in HealthEquity by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 47,926 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in HealthEquity by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in HealthEquity by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

