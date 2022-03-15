HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €68.00 by Morgan Stanley

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €68.00 ($74.73) target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($62.64) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €71.42 ($78.48).

Shares of HEI traded up €1.84 ($2.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €57.56 ($63.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €47.01 ($51.66) and a one year high of €81.04 ($89.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €63.75.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

