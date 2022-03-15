Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. Helius Medical Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HSDT stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. Helius Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $20.98.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial lowered shares of Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, CEO Dane Andreeff purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

