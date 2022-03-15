Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down to $4.82

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.59. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 13,420 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $711.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.94.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,075,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after acquiring an additional 697,587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,557,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,441,000 after acquiring an additional 76,405 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,256,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 126,415 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

