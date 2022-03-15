Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Heritage Financial posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $57.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 274,789 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,515,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 158,006 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 121,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HFWA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,781. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $893.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

