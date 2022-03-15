Hershey Creamery Co (OTC:HRCR) Plans $4.60 Dividend

Hershey Creamery Co (OTC:HRCR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 14th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 4.60 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

HRCR opened at $3,320.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,104.28. Hershey Creamery has a 12-month low of $3,100.00 and a 12-month high of $3,320.00.

