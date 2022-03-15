Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) Shares Down 90.8%

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ – Get Rating) dropped 90.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 3,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,090,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $124.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.24.
Hertz Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ)
