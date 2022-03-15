Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) CFO Jonathan C. Stein Sells 3,973 Shares

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $123,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HESM traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.90. 1,008,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,879. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.86. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.517 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 117.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 34.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 51,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the third quarter worth about $714,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

