Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.41) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($36.41) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,585 ($33.62).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,032 ($26.42) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,013.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,241.11. The company has a market cap of £4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.03. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,767 ($22.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,703 ($35.15).

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Douglas Hurt acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,954 ($25.41) per share, for a total transaction of £29,310 ($38,114.43).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.