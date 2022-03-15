Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,184 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 116,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HGV. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

NYSE HGV opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 2.06.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.22 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

