Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading 9.2% Higher

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.26. 46,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,505,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

A number of research firms have commented on HIMS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $873.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.17.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $108,115.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $448,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,852 shares of company stock valued at $669,503 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,315,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,167,000 after acquiring an additional 163,791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 47,669 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

