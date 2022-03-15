Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Price Target Lowered to $3.76 at Morgan Stanley

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $4.60 to $3.76 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 114.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HIPO. Zacks Investment Research cut Hippo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on Hippo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hippo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.73.

NYSE:HIPO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. 32,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,360. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06. Hippo has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $10.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIPO. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,155,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hippo by 273.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 17,097,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516,661 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,098,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,581,000. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,490,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

