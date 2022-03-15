HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in February

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HMN Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of HMN Financial by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 67,765 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HMN Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMN Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of HMN Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 343,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 39,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

Shares of HMN Financial stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. HMN Financial has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $113.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

HMN Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.