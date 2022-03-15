Hord (HORD) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.50 Million

Hord (HORD) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Hord has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $2.65 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hord has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00045187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.43 or 0.06599711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,274.83 or 1.00022885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00040262 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,750,845 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

