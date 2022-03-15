Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Reaches $0.0494 on Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $63,880.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044653 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.42 or 0.06529169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,608.55 or 0.99857436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00040248 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

