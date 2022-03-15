Howard Capital Management Group LLC Buys 3,070 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for 1.7% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $20,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.80.

SWK stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.44. 70,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,263. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.60 and its 200 day moving average is $180.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.68 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

