Howard Capital Management Group LLC Grows Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $401,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.0% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 89,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPP traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. 64,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

