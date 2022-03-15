Howard Capital Management Group LLC Grows Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Leidos worth $18,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Leidos by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 33.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 10.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Leidos by 213.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 98,647 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.65. The stock had a trading volume of 22,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

