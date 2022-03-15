Howard Capital Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 157.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,973,000 after purchasing an additional 495,379 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 573.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 397,634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 610,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,459 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,604,000 after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYG traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,006. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.73. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $166.22 and a 12-month high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

