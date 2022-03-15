Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $21.64 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $21,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,489,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,713,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,284,000 after acquiring an additional 54,098 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.99. The company had a trading volume of 796,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,507,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.65. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $149.24.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

