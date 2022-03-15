Howard Capital Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,622,625 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $231,921,000 after buying an additional 104,125 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,590 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QCOM stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.67. 749,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,293,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $160.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.10 and its 200-day moving average is $160.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

