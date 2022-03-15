Howard Capital Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 391,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.9% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.74. The company had a trading volume of 654,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,744,783. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $50.17 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $259.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.43.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 477,888 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,498. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

