Howard Capital Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.9% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,108,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

MRK stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.78. 556,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,819,946. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

