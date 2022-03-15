HSBC Initiates Coverage on Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Equities research analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.14% from the stock’s previous close.

AL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. Air Lease has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.