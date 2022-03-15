HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 610 Price Target at UBS Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 610 ($7.93) price objective by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.15) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.63) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 510 ($6.63) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.89) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 548.82 ($7.14).

HSBA traded down GBX 11.05 ($0.14) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 478.45 ($6.22). The company had a trading volume of 25,449,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,983,563. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.38). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 516.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 451.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.31.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.66), for a total transaction of £218,726.40 ($284,429.65).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

