HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.42

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.42 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15.10 ($0.20). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 15.45 ($0.20), with a volume of 222,205 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.31) target price on shares of HSS Hire Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.92 million and a PE ratio of 22.07.

In related news, insider Alan Peterson acquired 888,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £151,029.53 ($196,397.31).

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

