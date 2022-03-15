Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Hub Group worth $27,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $87.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

