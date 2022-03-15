Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) to report $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Hubbell posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

NYSE HUBB opened at $178.88 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,194,000 after buying an additional 82,951 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,196,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,459,000 after purchasing an additional 77,761 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 720,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,257,000 after purchasing an additional 89,434 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

