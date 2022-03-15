Hudson Value Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.4% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,576,000 after acquiring an additional 673,361 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after purchasing an additional 638,682 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after buying an additional 491,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $209.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $199.50 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

