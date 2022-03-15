Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy makes up 1.5% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 37,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6,214.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

NYSE FE opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $44.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.