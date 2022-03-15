Hudson Value Partners LLC Increases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,096 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,436,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.42.

ZBH stock opened at $117.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

