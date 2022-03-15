Hudson Value Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 121,570 Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 121,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,000. Jackson Financial comprises approximately 2.5% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Jackson Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

JXN stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Jackson Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.30 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JXN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.