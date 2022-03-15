Hudson Value Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,280 MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $136.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.83 and a 200-day moving average of $155.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.56 and a twelve month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

