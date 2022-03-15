Hudson Value Partners LLC Raises Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,249 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.83.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.785 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,320.06.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

