Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 1,970 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hudson Value Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,882 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 167,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 68,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 29,923 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.46. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.93.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

