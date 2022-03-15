Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Barclays dropped their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $484.36.

HUM opened at $431.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $412.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.12.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Humana will post 24.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Humana by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Humana by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Humana by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

