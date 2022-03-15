Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Purchases $3,000,000.00 in Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) insider Dale Chappell acquired 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ HGEN remained flat at $$2.61 on Tuesday. 984,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humanigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $170.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 6,582.73% and a negative return on equity of 4,882.88%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. Analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Humanigen by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 97,841 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth $2,702,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Humanigen by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 131,426 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Humanigen by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Humanigen by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

