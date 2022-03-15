Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HUM. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of HUM opened at GBX 13.86 ($0.18) on Monday. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.94. The stock has a market cap of £54.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Betts purchased 185,000 shares of Hummingbird Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £24,050 ($31,274.38). Also, insider Thomas Hill purchased 50,000 shares of Hummingbird Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,152.15).

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

