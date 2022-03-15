HUNT (HUNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $81.21 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $81.21 million and approximately $12.72 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

