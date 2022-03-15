Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Shares Up 5.4%

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 7,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 48,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

Hurricane Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRCXF)

Hurricane Energy Plc engages in the exploration of oil and gas reserves in fractured basement reservoirs. It holds licenses on the UK Continental Shelf to the west of Shetland Blocks. The company was founded by Robert Clive Trice on September 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.